AT&T to book $1B charge on pensions

The company at year-end trimmed its assumed discount rate used to measure pension obligation by 20 basis points. This generated a loss of about $3B which was offset by gains related to better than assumed claims experience, slightly better investment performance, demographic changes, and mortality and other assumption changes.

In other news, AT&T (NYSE:T) expects to report subscriber net adds in Q4, mostly thanks to more than 900K net adds in domestic wireless (500K postpaid, 400K prepaid); more than 1.2M wireless net adds in Mexico; more than 200K video net adds entirely driven by DirecTV NOW. Results also include about 700K 2G deactivations. The company at year-end had about 2.3M remaining 2G subscribers and non-voice phone connections. Service has been discontinued at nearly all 2G cell sites.

SEC Form 8-K