Hain Celestial announces strategic alliance with Future Consumer Limited in India

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) announced strategic joint venture between Future Consumer Limited and Hain Tilda India Private Limited with the objective to pursue joint interests in food marketing and development in India.

"We are pleased to expand our presence in India with the Future Group," commented Irwin D. Simon, Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hain Celestial. "Rajnish Ohri, our Managing Director in India, and his team will work together with Future Group to provide us with an opportunity to grow distribution of Hain Celestial's brands and products throughout India with its growing population and our focus on families in a more meaningful way."

Press Release