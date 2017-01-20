AIG teams with Berkshire on reinsurance deal

It's interesting to see these two giants teaming up after a few years back when Berkshire (BRK.A, BRK.B) was busy poaching AIG rainmakers.

In this deal, Berkshire's National Indemnity and AIG have entered into a binding term sheet in which NICO would reinsure 80% of substantially all of AIG's U.S. Commercial long-tail exposures for accident years 2015 and prior.

AIG is paying $9.8B for the coverage, and NICO will assume 80% of net losses in excess of the first $25B; the overall limit of NICO's liability is $20B.

The deal should free up more capital for AIG with which to both boost business and return to shareholders.