Sony on watch after report of film division sale talk

Sony (NYSE:SNE) says it has no plans to sell its film division after the New York Post reported last night that it's talking to bankers about arranging a sale of the film and TV business.
Sources told the Post that a "flurry" of bankers have made the trek to Tokyo to discuss a deal.
A bidding process could involve media heavyweights such as CBS (NYSE:CBS) and Chinese companies.
Though a sale by Sony of its movie/TV business has been in the rumor mill before, the recent departure of Sony CEO Michael Lynton is giving today's story a little bit more legs.
Shares of Sony fell 0.74% in Tokyo trading. The U.S. ADRs are inactive in the premarket session.
