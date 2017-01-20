Sony on watch after report of film division sale talk

Sony (NYSE:SNE) says it has no plans to sell its film division after the New York Post reported last night that it's talking to bankers about arranging a sale of the film and TV business.

Sources told the Post that a "flurry" of bankers have made the trek to Tokyo to discuss a deal.

A bidding process could involve media heavyweights such as CBS (NYSE:CBS) and Chinese companies.

Though a sale by Sony of its movie/TV business has been in the rumor mill before, the recent departure of Sony CEO Michael Lynton is giving today's story a little bit more legs.