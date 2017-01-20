Schlumberger's Q4 revenue beats on growth in North America activity

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) -0.3% premarket after reporting in-line Q4 earnings and a slight revenue beat, and the company says it expects energy prices and production will increase.

SLB says Q4 revenue from North America rose 4% Q/Q to $1.77B, with revenue from U.S. onshore operations rising by double digits in percentage terms due to "higher activity and a modest pricing recovery," while revenue from international markets rose 1% Q/Q to $5.28B.

SLB's production unit revenue gained 5% Q/Q due to increased hydraulic fracturing activity in the Middle East and in North America land, reservoir characterization revenue rose 1% due to strong testing and process activity in Kuwait, and drilling revenue came in flat.

Q4 pretax operating margin was flat Q/Q at 11.4%, as margin improvements in production and drilling were balanced by contractions in the Cameron and reservoir characterization units.

For full-year 2017, SLB expects $2.2B in capex, compared with $2.1B last year.