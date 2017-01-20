Cowen and Company raises Skyworks Solutions target to $85, reiterates Market perform

Analyst Timothy Arcuri, moving from $80 target notes: "Broad markets more than made up for Samsung weakness, while AAPL was as expected and guide should quell fears around AAPL/iPhone. We still think BAW sourcing remains a big question mark (would obviously love to see SWKS buy AVGO FBAR) but the model seems largely de-risked. While we believe SWKS will definitely ride the iPhone super-cycle, when push comes to shove, we prefer QRVO."

Previously (January 19, 2017): Skyworks Solutions +6.42%; Q1 strong, $500M buyback authorized