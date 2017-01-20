Brean Capital reiterates Skyworks Solutions at Buy, increases target to $95

From $85 prior, analyst Mike Burton notes: "The company’s strong revenue and EPS performance was due to the new ramps, strong content gains, and design win momentum across its businesses. We continue to like SWKS as we believe the company has one of the best track records for delivering financial performance, an enviable operating profit margin and free cash flow, an above-average growth profile, and a discounted valuation."

Earlier (January 20, 2017): Cowen and Company raises Skyworks Solutions target to $85, reiterates Market perform

Previously (January 19, 2017): Skyworks Solutions +6.42%; Q1 strong, $500M buyback authorized