Freeport seeks guarantees from Indonesia in new mining rules

Freeport McMoRan's (NYSE:FCX) Indonesian unit says it is seeking fiscal and legal guarantees from the government over mining rules issued last week.

The new regulations mean that FCX could be allowed to keep exporting ore if it meets conditions including shifting from current "contracts of work" to "special mining permits," which could increase tax payments to the government.

FCX says it would shift away from a contract of work and develop an additional smelter within five years as long as it obtains "a stability agreement providing the same rights and the same level of legal and fiscal certainty provided under its contract of work."

Although the mining ministry still has not issued a recommendation for FCX to obtain an export permit, the company says it expects to be allowed to resume concentrate exports while new license and requested guarantees are finalized.