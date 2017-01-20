Concert Pharma's CTP-656 an Orphan Drug for cystic fibrosis; shares up 8% premarket

Thinly traded micro cap Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) is up 8% premarket, albeit on only 1,170 shares, in response to its announcement that the FDA has designated Phase 2-stage CTP-656 an Orphan Drug for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. Among the benefits of Orphan Drug status is a seven-year period of market exclusivity in the U.S. for the indication, if approved.

CTP-656 is a deuterium-modified version of ivacaftor [Vertex Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:VRTX) Kalydeco] that Concert says has a superior pharmacokinetic profile.

Results from the Phase 2 study should be available by year-end.