Perry Ellis International enters into distribution agreements for Nike Swim in Latin America

Perry Ellis International (NASDAQ:PERY) entered into Nike Swim distribution agreements in Latin America with R1 Sports Ltda in Brazil, Uldin SA in Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay, and Superdeporte Plus Peru S.A.C in Peru, Bolivia and Ecuador.

“We are confident R1 Sports Ltda, Uldin SA and Superdeporte will be terrific partners to bring Nike Swim to consumers passionate about performance and the sport of swim throughout South America as we continue our strategy of extending Nike Swim’s global reach,” remarked Oscar Feldenkreis, Chief Executive Officer & President of Perry Ellis International.

