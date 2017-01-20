Lower prices, higher delinquencies not great news for auto finance

The National Automobile Dealers Association Used Vehicle Price Index was down 6.2% in 2016 vs. just 1.4% decline a year earlier.

Taking out seasonal adjustments, the average used car price fell 23.1% in 2016 vs. 17.6% in 2015 and the long-term average of 18%.

Combined with higher subprime delinquencies, it's not great news for the likes of Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC), Santander Consumer (NYSE:SC), Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY), and Capital One (NYSE:COF), says Height Securities' Edwin Groshans. He sees the trend of above-average annual depreciation continuing this year and next.

Source: Bloomberg