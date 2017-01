Carrefour (OTCPK:CRRFY, OTCPK:CRERF) is reportedly interested in Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) CEO Hubert Joly for its to spot.

Carrefour is expected to name a new CEO some time during the first half of 2017.

There's no indication if Joly has any interest in the French retailer. Joly's work at Best Buy has been lauded by analysts and investors.

Tale of the tape: Best Buy has quietly outperformed the S&P 500 Index and the S&P Retail ETF over the last three months with a respectable 10% gain.