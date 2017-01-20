Voyager Therapeutics provides updates on early-stage trial of VY-AADC01 for Advanced Parkinson’s Disease

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) announces updates regarding the Phase 1b study of VY-AADC01 for patients with advanced Parkinson’s disease.

The clinical trial includes up to 20 patients and is progressing well with all five patients in Cohort 3 successfully completing treatment. Preliminary data show an increase in surgical coverage of the putamen achieved in Cohort 3 of 42% compared to 34% in Cohort 2 with similar infusion volumes whereas Cohort 1 achieved 21% coverage with a lower infusion volume. Six-month efficacy results are expected in mid-2017.

The primary objective of the trial is to assess the safety and surgical coverage of ascending doses of VY-AADC01 in the putamen, a region of the brain associated with impaired motor function in Parkinson’s disease.

Parkinson’s disease is a chronic, progressive and debilitating neurodegenerative disease. Declining levels of dopamine in brain leads to the motor symptoms associated with Parkinson’s disease including tremors, slow movement or loss of movement, rigidity, and postural instability.