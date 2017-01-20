AmEx -2% premarket as sell-side digests Q4 results

The EPS miss is "troubling" says Nomura's Bill Carcache, with the bull case "highly susceptible to unraveling." His worry is that AmEx (NYSE:AXP) is in a secular decline, and now faces the same growth headwinds as peers as provisions grow faster than loans. He reiterates his Reduce rating and $63 price target ( 18% downside ).

A bull on the stock, Compass Point's John Williams says investors are overlooking the significant competitive advantage of wealthy customers' spending power. Progress the company made on expense cuts should ease "considerable skepticism" about the company's ability on that front.

Neutral on the stock, Piper's Jason Deleeuw says he's starting to "turn positive" as easier comps are coming in H2, and consumer finance beginning today could be about to enter a more favorable regulatory/macro backdrop.

Shares -2% to $75.20 premarket

