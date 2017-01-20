Stocks set for higher open as investors brace for Trump

Stock futures are slightly higher as America's awaits today's presidential inauguration at noon Eastern time; S&P and Nasdaq +0.2% , Dow +0.1% .

Trump’s inaugural address will be closely watched, with traders “looking for an indication on where the economy lands on his list of priorities and which policy changes he is likely to pursue first," says Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at CMC Markets.

European markets are quiet, with France's CAC +0.3% , Germany's DAX +0.2% , and U.K.'s FTSE -0.1% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei ended +0.3% and China's Shanghai Composite closed +0.7% .

In U.S. corporate news, several big names have reported earnings results since yesterday's close, and most of lower in premarket trading: American Express -1.8% after disappointing earnings overshadowed upbeat guidance, IBM -0.8% after reporting an earnings beat but another decline in revenue, and GE -1.7% after missing on revenues and reporting in-line earnings; conversely, P&G +2.3% after beating earnings estimates and reaffirming guidance.

U.S. Treasury prices have ticked up in recent action and now are roughly flat; the benchmark 10-year yield is up by a basis point at 2.48%.