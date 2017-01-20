Ford updates on pension funding

Ford (F +0.1% ) expects to post a 2016 pre-tax remeasurement loss of ~$3B related to pension plans and other post-retirement employee benefits plans.

The company ends 2016 with an underfunded status of ~$8.9B for pension plans vs. $8.2B at the end of 2015.

Ford on its pension funding: "The change to the underfunded status of our pension plans primarily reflects the effect of lower discount rates, particularly in Europe where our pension plans are less funded and de-risked compared with our pension plans in the United States."

SEC Form 8-K