Gray Television +2.1% on upbeat guidance

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) is up 2.1% after updating guidance on its upcoming quarterly report, with revenues set to exceed its previous high-side estimate of $237M.

The company now expects to report revenue between $237M and $238M, which would represent a 40% Y/Y gain. Political advertising revenue should exceed previous guidance for $48M, coming in between $48.25M and $48.75M. Broadcast operating expense will come in higher than expected as well, between $128M and $129M.

The company expects to report about $325.2M in cash on hand, and $1.78B in total debt. Total leverage ratio should be between 5.5 and 5.7 times.

The company also said it is proposing to refinance its senior credit facility, possibly including extending revolving credit to February 2022 and boosting it to $100M from a current $60M, and extending a $556.4M term loan to February 2024 from June 2021.