Buffett "overwhelmingly" in favor of Trump's cabinet picks

He was a big backer of Hilary Clinton in the election, but if The Oracle (BRK.A, BRK.B) knows one thing, it's how to get along.

Noting that any CEO ought to have the ability to choose those who will help him run things, Buffett - speaking last night at the premiere of a documentary about his life - said he "overwhelmingly" supports the incoming president's cabinet choices.

“If they fail, then it’s your fault and you got to get somebody new,”

As for Trump's supposedly low approval ratings coming into the presidency, Buffett says it's what you go out with that counts.