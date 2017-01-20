Statoil says mistakes, lack of maintenance led to near-fatal accidents

Statoil (STO +1.1% ) says operational mistakes and a lack of maintenance led to two near-fatal accidents last October at Norway's Troll field and at the Mongstad refinery.

Various incidents at STO's offshore and onshore installations last year prompted several investigations by the company and authorities; the most serious involved the loss of control of a well at the Songa Endurance rig in the Troll field on Oct. 15, and a hydrogen leak that occurred on Oct. 25 at the Mongstad refinery.

STO maintains the link between the incidents at the drilling rig and the refinery was lack of understanding of the risks, not efficiency improvements or cost cutting.