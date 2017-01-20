Procter & Gamble runs to post-election high

A boost by Procter & Gamble (PG +2.5% ) in its forecast for fiscal year organic sales growth to 2% to 3% is catching the attention of analysts.

Jefferies likes the strength shown by P&G in the health care and baby/feminine/family care segments, although it notes that harder comparisons are ahead for the company.

Wells Fargo is calling attention to the flat pricing during the quarter and the implication that competition is holding back price hikes.

Source: Bloomberg

Shares of Procter & Gamble are at their highest level since the U.S. election.

Previously: Procter & Gamble beats by $0.02, beats on revenue (Jan. 20)

Previously: Procter & Gamble +2% after margins impress (Jan. 20)