Interpace inks deal with treatment advisor to provide tests; shares up 30%

Interpace Diagnostics (IDXG +30.4% ) jumps out of gate on more than double normal volume in response to its announcement of an agreement with Tel Aviv-based Best Med Opinion Ltd, a provider of second opinion and clinical services for doctors and patients in Israel and certain other countries.

Best Med will provide its clients with information regarding the company's ThyGenX, ThyraMir and PancraGen tests and will manage the sample collecting and shipping logistics when the tests are selected to assist in treatment decisions. Best Med will be the exclusive provider of Interpace's products in Israel.

Financial terms are not disclosed.