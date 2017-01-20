Reuters: Brazil plans two subsalt auctions in 2017, another in 2018

Brazil plans to hold two subsalt oil auctions in 2017, putting new exploration areas up for bidding in November for what should be the "most competitive" round of the year, the country's oil secretary tells Reuters.

The first 2017 auction, expected during H1, will offer areas next to existing discoveries already in development, while the November auction will be for fresh exploration areas and should generate more government revenue than the first, the secretary says.

The auctions will be the first since state-run Petrobras (PBR +1.7% ) was freed from its required role as operator for all new projects in the subsalt, and the government hopes the opportunity to buy into new areas in one of the world's major deep-sea oil areas should attract offshore majors such as Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A +0.8% ), Total (TOT +1.4% ) and Statoil (STO +1.1% ).

Shell says it is studying whether to participate in this year's oil auctions, adding that the terms would be an important factor.

The secretary also says Brazil will hold three oil auctions in 2018, including one subsalt auction.