Equifax down 1.9% after Goldman cuts to Sell

via Bloomberg

Out of 16 sell-side shops covering Equifax (EFX -1.9% ), Goldman becomes the only one rating the shares a Sell after analyst Andrew Benjamin's downgrade.

He takes note of the stock's premium valuation even as he expects revenue growth to slow to 7% this year from 12% in 2016.

The macro backdrop for both Equifax and peer Transunion (NYSE:TRU) - which Benjamin rates a Neutral - should worsen over the next two years, says Benjamin.