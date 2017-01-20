Barclays raises IBM target to $144, stays Underweight

Increasing from $135 prior, analyst Mark Moskowitz notes: "Do not add to or build new positions, yet. We think there could be near-term tumult. The Bulls and Bears stand to debate if the headwinds reflect a) IBM just being conservative to start the year or b) earnings quality about to deteriorate. Our take is that quality of earnings needs to improve before grabbing incremental investor sponsorship, particularly as relates to margin stability and transparency related to IP revenue, not mention Watson. Questions also remain as to how IBM’s increasing mix of cloud revenue will impact the margin structure over time."

IBM (NYSE:IBM) +1.69% at $169.63.

