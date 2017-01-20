Banks could cheer floated Fed vice chair pick

General Electric executive David Nason has emerged as a leading contender for Fed vice chair. That's bullish for the banks, says Cowen's Jaret Seiberg, who notes Nason hasn't called for tough capital rules, the return of Glass-Steagall, or the elimination of derivatives netting.

Other reported candidates for the position like the FDIC's Thomas Hoenig or former BB&T Chairman John Allison wouldn't be as positive for the sector, says Seiberg.

Nason is likely to get bipartisan support as he was respected on both sides of the aisle during when he served at Treasury under George W. Bush, adds Seiberg.

