TransDigm "the Valeant of the aerospace industry," Citron report says

Transdigm (TDG -9.6% ) shares are falling sharply following a negative report from Citron Research that calls the company "the Valeant of the aerospace industry."

While Boeing and Lockheed have gained the most notice from Pres.-elect Trump for high prices, "everyone in the aerospace industry knows that [Transdigm] stands out when it comes to egregious price increases foisted on the government," Citron says.

The "ugly underbelly" of TDG's business is that aggressive Y/Y price increases are the only thing shielding the company from revealing negative organic growth of close to -10%, according to the report.