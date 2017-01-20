Weak peso whacks results at Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern (KSU +2.2% ) reports Q4 net income of $120M vs. $133M a year ago as weakness with the Mexican peso factored in.

Earnings were 3% lower in the quarter due to the peso slide.

During the earnings conference call, CEO Patrick Ottensmeyer said the company still has many question about U.S.-Mexico relations as the new administration takes over.

Looking ahead, Kansas City Southern sees capex spending of $550M to $560M this year.

