SunTrust reshuffles REIT ratings

Downgraded to Hold from Buy are First Potomac (FPO -2.4% ), Welltower (HCN -0.1% ), LifeStorage (LSI -0.2% ), Corporate Office (OFC +0.5% ), PREIT (PEI -0.8% ), and Simon Property (SPG +0.1% ).

In FPO's case, Kim is heading to the sidelines after its recent outperformance. For PREIT, Kim notes the risk of NOI declines tied to Aeropostale, and is seeing more attractive alternatives like GGP (GGP -0.3% ).

Upgraded to Buy from Hold are Brixmor (BRX +0.7% ), Regency Centers (REG +0.9% ), and UDR (UDR +0.8% ).

On BRX, Kim likes the attractive valuation and pending upside in the development pipeline; for REG he sees renewed upside thanks to the merger with Equity One; for UDR, healthy returns are in the future after a period of underperformance.

Of the REIT sector (IYR, VNQ) as a whole, KIm doesn't sound too constructive, seeing flattening occupancy, slowing rent growth, and "relatively full" valuations. The border adjustment tax being talked about in D.C. could be "severely damaging" for retail.

Source: Bloomberg