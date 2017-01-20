Diffusion Pharma another bio nano cap on the move; shares up 2.5-fold in two weeks

The remarkable up moves in tiny biotechs this month includes nano cap Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (OTCQX:DFFN +18.2% ). Shares almost tripled on January 10 before retracing 73%. With today's move, prices are still ahead 154% since January 9.

No particular news accounts for the action. The clinical-stage firm develops treatments designed to improve the efficacy of radiotherapy and chemotherapy in cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate (TSC) which promotes the diffusion of oxygen through blood plasma and into the hypoxic (oxygen deprived) tumor microenvironment. Cancer cells thrive in hypoxic environments which involve changes that make the tumors resistant to treatment. TSC is in Phase 2 development in glioblastoma, the most common type of brain tumor.