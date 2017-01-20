Chesapeake Energy is still a Buy, SunTrust says

Chesapeake Energy (CHK +3.4% ) punches higher following this morning's news that it was exchanging common stock for preferred shares.

Although the move may rankle some investors, SunTrust analysts reiterate their Buy rating, keeping the faith after some analysts a year ago were actively wondering if CHK would have to file for bankruptcy.

SunTrust sees CHK enjoying a number of catalysts in the coming months, as the company plans to release numerous well results with improved operating efficiencies from newer plays, such as the Power River Basin or STACK, as well as continued plays, such as the Haynesville, Eagle Ford or Utica.

The firm notes that strong operations highlighted at the recent analyst day with $5-$10/bbl replacement costs should help CHK generate positive free cash flow next year.