Langer named CFO at ABC Television Group

Robert Langer has been tapped as chief financial officer at the Disney-ABC Television Group (DIS +0.4% ).

He replaces Peter Seymour, who had announced plans to exit in November. Langer will have financial, strategic and business development oversight for the businesses in the group, including ABC, ABC Studios, the company's ABC Owned Station Group, Disney's channels and Freeform, as well as Disney's interests in A&E and Hulu.

Langer had joined Disney in 1999, and is currently country manager for Germany, Switzerland and Austria.