Machinists union to petition for vote among South Carolina Boeing workers

Boeing (BA) may face a union vote at its big South Carolina jetliner assembly plant, as the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers says it plans to petition for the plant's 2,850 workers to vote on union representation.

The petition with the NLRB, which had been expected, likely would allow workers to hold a secret ballot election in the next few months.

The union says it wants to address concerns about "subjective raises, inconsistent scheduling policies and a lack of respect on the shop floor."