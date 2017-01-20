Pharma bigwigs acknowledge challenges with perceptions of pricing as Trump prepares to take office

At the annual Davos meet-up between the globe's movers and shakers, the CEOs of leading pharma firms weigh in on the political headwinds potentially restraining their ability to routinely raise prices.

Novartis' (NVS +0.1% ) Joe Jimenez: "The new administration has been pretty vocal about supporting innovation. They understand that when you spend money on research and you develop [IP] there needs to be some level of return for that investment. I believe, based on who the president-elect has put in place around him, that there is a clear understanding of investment and return on investment."

Merck's (MRK +3.7% ) Ken Frazier: "Pricing will remain a challenging issue for those of us who are in the research-based pharmaceutical industry, as well as a challenge for the overall healthcare system in terms of what it can afford."

Glaxo's (GSK -0.1% ) Andrew Witty: "Clearly, the industry has an obligation to deliver value-creating innovation and it needs to price it at a level that is deemed to be acceptable."

Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) Severin Schwan: "If you provide true medical differentiation coupled with a strong [IP] position, I think the U.S. will continue to reward this kind of innovation. If you don't offer that then, frankly, I think it is the right thing that prices should come down."

Sanofi's (SNY +0.3% ) Olivier Brandicourt: "It's very difficult to understand what all those comments and tweets will end up being. It's going to probably be very difficult to issue legislation on drug pricing."

Shire's (SHPG -1% ) Flemming Ornskov: "I think we are in good position to prove the value of our products but, of course, there will be challenges."

Source: Reuters