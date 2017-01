Noble Corp. (NE +9.2% ) shoots higher after securing contract extensions for a pair of jack-up rigs from Saudi Aramco.

NE's latest fleet status report shows the Noble Scott Marks jack-up rig received a five-year contract extension with Aramco, with a slight dayrate reduction to $159K from $167K previously.

Also, the Noble Roger Lewis jack-up rig was awarded a five-year contract extension from Aramco, also at a reduced dayrate of $159K from $167K.