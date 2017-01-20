U.S. stocks quiver as President Trump's address digested

U.S. stocks quivered a bit during President Trump's inauguration address, but are still in positive territoty for the day. The S&P 500 Index is up 0.37% .

The Mexican peso has weakened during the address, touching 21.9913 to the the U.S. dollar.

The iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) is also lower from where it stood before the oath of office was administered, but is still up 1% for the day.

Trump reiterated that the simple two rules of the administration during his address are to buy American and hire American.