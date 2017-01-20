Health insurers may benefit from repeal of ACA says TheStreet's Gamm

TheStreet's Scott Gamm reports the potential appeal of the Affordable Care Act (ACA), known as Obamacare, may be bullish for health insurers since the health exchange approach was unprofitable. Individuals buying coverage will be a lot more agreeable to their bottom lines, at least conceptually.

Jon Lieber, U.S. practice director at consultancy Eurasia Group says without ACA's individual mandate and subsidies, though, few people will want to buy insurance. "They're (the insurers) are going to struggle to provide insurance in the individual market if Obamacare is repealed," an ever-increasing likelihood considering the Republican majority in Congress.

If the insurers withdraw from the individual market and focus on employers, it would bode well financially since they have healthier pools of people.