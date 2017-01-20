Oil prices surge for second day on optimism over global supply reduction

Crude oil futures extend yesterday's rally ahead of the OPEC compliance committee meeting in Vienna this weekend, with U.S. crude +2.3% to $52.59/bbl and Brent +2.4% to $55.48 in response to positive talk about how much supply oil producers have taken offline.

OPEC members and some producers outside of the group, including Russia, will establish a compliance mechanism to verify producers are sticking to the deal to reduce output by 1.8M bbl/day, OPEC's secretary general tells Reuters.

Also, Saudi Energy Minister al-Falih told the World Economic Forum in Davos that 1.5M bbl/day of the pledged cuts already have been taken out of the market.

