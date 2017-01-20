Synchrony Financial +1.6% after earnings beat

The beat shouldn't come as too much of a surprise, says BTIG's bullish Mark Palmer, as it's the 10th consecutive quarter EPS has outpaced Street estimates.

Receivables growth of 12%, purchase volume growth of 9%, and net interest income growth of 13%.

The 2017 outlook calls for loan receivables growth of 7-9% this year - equal to what was guided for in 2016 (12% growth was actually posted).

Maybe somewhat worrying though is the expectation for the net charge-off rate to be 4.75-5% vs. 4.5% in 2016. Investors will remember the punishment inflicted on the share price last summer when management boosted its NCO expectation (that decline has been way more than erased since).

Palmer reiterates his Buy rating and $42 price target (17% upside).

SYF +1.6% to $36.17.

