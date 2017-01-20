McDonald's runs up against tough earnings comparable

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) is due to report earnings on Monday in what is expected to be a difficult challenge to meet last years's strong quarter that included the introduction of All-Day Breakfast.

Analysts anticipate the company will disclose revenue of $6B and EPS of $1.41, although it's the read on U.S. comparable sales that could send shares up or down. The restaurant chain is seen posting a -1.4% U.S. comp for the period.

The company's ability to use technology initiatives (kiosks, mobile ordering) and refranchising efforts to help counter wage increases is also viewed as critical.

Guggenheim on MCD: "While we continue to have a favorable long-term bias to McDonald’s for the strategic turnaround it has mounted, we see limited near-term upside at its current valuation. We anticipate hearing more about McDonald’s modernization campaign, refranchising and an update on the capital return program when McDonald’s provides 2017 guidance."

Shares of McDonald's have outperformed the S&P 500 Index and S&P Retail ETF since the U.S. election.