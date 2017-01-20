BT Group hiking broadband fees by 5-6%

BT Group (BT +2.3% ) is raising prices on a number of services in April, including hiking broadband fees by 5-6%, more than triple the rate of consumer inflation.

The company's charging an extra £2/month (about $2.46) for its copper broadband customers, and those on faster Infinity lines may pay an extra £2.50.

It's also charging more for calls and for some of its TV packages.

"Customers will get a better package and improved service from us this year in exchange for paying a little more," says BT Consumer CEO John Petter; the company notes rivals Sky (OTCQX:SKYAY), Virgin Media (NASDAQ:LBTYA) and TalkTalk (OTC:TKTCY) raised prices or announced hikes in the past year.