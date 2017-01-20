Gazprom adds two wells at Arctic oil project

While western energy producers debate whether oil and gas exploration above the Arctic Circle is worth the expense, Russia's Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) says it has launched two more production wells at Prirazlomnoye offshore Arctic oil field.

The number of production wells at the field, Russia's only offshore Arctic oil project, rises to six.

Gazprom also says summer maintenance work will be carried out mainly by U.S. companies, which raises the question of whether oilfield service providers have found a way around sanctions against Russia.