Rite Aid (RAD -11% ) and Fred's (FRED -3.3% ) have recovered from their lowest levels of the day after Bloomberg reported that the FTC isn't quite pleased with the proposed terms of the Walgreens (WBA -2.8% )-Rite Aid divestiture plan.

Analysts think the deal for Fred's to acquire 865 Rite Aid may still go through, reminding that President Trump is poised to name three new members to the FTC commission.

