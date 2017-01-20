Schlumberger sees international oil spending picking up later this year

Energy prices and production likely will increase this year after hitting bottom but without a "dramatic" short-term recovery in international markets, compared with North America where shale producers already are ramping up drilling activity, Schlumberger (SLB -0.9% ) CEO Paal Kibsgaard said in today's earnings conference call.

SLB sees E&P investments in North America rising by 30% this year, with the biggest growth in the Permian Basin, "which should lead to both higher activity and a long overdue recovery in service industry pricing," the CEO says.

But SLB shares are lower, as the company is "a little bit less exposed to onshore North America than others," Edward Jones analyst Rob Desai tells Bloomberg. "There will be a little bit slower international recovery, and given Schlumberger is more international, they’ll benefit a little less near term."

Kibsgaard says SLB has begun renegotiating prices with clients but "we need significantly higher pricing before we get into a sustainable operating environment," signaling that oil producers will need to continue to rely more on innovation and efficiencies.