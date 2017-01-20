Nexstar station divestitures draw $547.8M

In an SEC filing, Nexstar Media Group (NXST -0.4% ) summarizes station divestitures it made in order to seal its $4.6B acquisition of Media General (NYSE:MEG).

The company says overall it sold 13 stations in 12 markets for total consideration of $547.8M in cash along with working capital adjustments.

Combined with previously mentioned sales to Graham Media Group and Gray Television, the company also sold five stations to USA Television MidAmerica for $115M: WFFT in Fort Wayne, Ind.; KQTV in St. Joseph, Mo.; KIMT in Mason City, Iowa; WTHI in Terre Haute, Ind.; and WLFI in Lafayette, Ind.

Nexstar sold KADN and KLAF in Lafayette, La., to Bayou City Broadcasting for $40M; KREG in Denver to Marquee Broadcasting for $0.35M; and KASA in Albuquerque-Santa Fe to Ramar Communications for $2.5M.