Moody's downgrades Sears amid ongoing cash burn

Moody's downgrades Sears Holdings <<SHLD> >to a Caa2 credit rating from Caa1.

The outlook from the ratings agency mirrors what some Seeking Alpha contributors have been saying for years about the struggling retailer.

Moody's on SHLD: "Although Sears can continue to improve its financial position through further sales of other brands or additional stores, fewer assets will be available to mitigate future shortfalls in operating cash. Sears currently has around 211 unencumbered properties (prior to its planned $1 billion in asset sales) across the Sears and Kmart banners which we estimate to have over $2.5 billion in value and still owns the Kenmore and DieHard brands. Nonetheless, the company must improve its business performance dramatically to have a meaningful impact on its high cash burn."