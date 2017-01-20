Make PMI great again? HUD rescinds fee cut

The private mortgage insurers get an early gift from the Trump administration as HUD announces an indefinite suspension of the FHA's insurance premium fee cut.

The sector took a tumble two weeks ago when the Obama administration announced the fee reduction, but have spent the time since retaking that ground on hope the Trump team would nix it. Thus, there's not a ton of reaction today.

MGIC Investment (MTG +0.3% ), Radian (RDN +0.4% ), Old Republic (ORI +0.4% ), Essent Group (ESNT +1.2% ), NMI Holdings (NMIH +1% ), Genworth (GNW -1.7% )

