'Deck cleared' for AIG after Berkshire reinsurance deal

While the deal with Berkshire's National Indemnity and sizable Q4 charge indicate AIG's (AIG +0.1% ) reserve deficiency is larger than expected, says Credit Suisse's Ryan Tunis, the agreement does put to rest the "greatest single uncertainty" hanging over the stock.

The "deck is finally cleared" in terms of reserves, and Tunis looks for a material re-rate in the stock.

The Q4 charge, however, is likely to cut $1 per share from book value, create a $0.27 hit to EPS, and trim 50 basis points from ROE - this should be more than offset by the positive cost of equity implications. Tunis rates the stock an Outperform.

KBW's Meyer Shields says the deal "finally addresses AIG's reserve overhang." He too rates the shares Outperform.

Source: Bloomberg

