Infinity Pharma's lead product candidate IPI-549 shows encouraging results in preclinical cancer testing; shares ahead 21%

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI +21.3% ) is up on triple normal volume in response to its announcement of positive preclinical data for lead oncology candidate IPI-549. The results were presented at the Keystone Symposia Conference "PI3K Pathways in Immunology, Growth Disorders and Cancer" in Sante Fe, New Mexico.

Results from nine patients with advanced solid tumors showed that IPI-549 was able to overcome checkpoint inhibition by remodeling the immune-suppressive tumor microenvironment, principally by its effect on myeloid cells.

IPI-549 in currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 study as monotherapy and in combination with Bristol-Myers Squibb's (BMY -11.1% ) Opdivo (nivolumab) in patients with advanced solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, melanoma and squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck whose tumors are treatment resistant.

IPI-549 is an orally available inhibitor of an enzyme called phosphoinositide-3-kinase (PI3K)-gamma that plays a key role in inflammation, immunity and cancer.