Rockwell Collins sees new jetliner deliveries rising through end of decade

Rockwell Collins (COL +2.2% ) rises following better than expected FQ1 earnings, and the company expects new jetliner deliveries continuing to rise through the end of the decade even with the slip in orders.

"We're going to continue to see the narrow-body because of the strong backlog, continue to ramp up at both [companies]," CEO Kelly Ortberg said in today's earnings conference call, forecasting that the order cycle would continue through 2020 when Boeing's new 777X jet is due to enter service.

Ortberg expects a repeat of the previous cycle for big jets when backlogs at Boeing and Airbus sustained production even as orders dipped and more airlines sought to defer new aircraft.

The CEO also expresses optimism that the new Trump administration could spark a recovery in the business jet market after years of flat or declining sales.