Qualcomm sued by Apple over patent royalty tactics

Apple (AAPL +0.2% ): "For many years Qualcomm has unfairly insisted on charging royalties for technologies they have nothing to do with. The more Apple innovates with unique features such as TouchID, advanced displays, and cameras, to name just a few, the more money Qualcomm collects for no reason and the more expensive it becomes for Apple to fund these innovations. Qualcomm built its business on older, legacy, standards but reinforces its dominance through exclusionary tactics and excessive royalties. Despite being just one of over a dozen companies who contributed to basic cellular standards, Qualcomm insists on charging Apple at least five times more in payments than all the other cellular patent licensors we have agreements with combined."

Claims Qualcomm has withheld $1B in payments as retaliatory measure.

Earlier this week (January 17, 2017): Qualcomm charged by FTC over anticompetitive sales and licensing tactics